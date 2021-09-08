Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.05. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

OZK stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.