Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.58. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 18,133,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,617,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 200,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

