Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $17.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several research firms have commented on LMRK. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $419.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

