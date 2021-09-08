Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

