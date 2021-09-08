Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. PHX Minerals reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 346,156 shares of company stock worth $944,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

