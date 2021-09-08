Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Post posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. 400,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

