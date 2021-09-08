Brokerages Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

