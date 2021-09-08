Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.93.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $585.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.68. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

