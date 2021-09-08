Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

BDX stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.58. 53,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,326 shares of company stock worth $2,131,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

