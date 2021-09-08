Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Exelixis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. 52,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,902. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

