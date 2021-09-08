Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,239. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

