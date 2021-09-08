Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $202,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.08. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

