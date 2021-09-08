Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sientra stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $371.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

