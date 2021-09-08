Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,449. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

