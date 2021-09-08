Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.51 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

