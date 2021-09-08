Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce sales of $94.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.88 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $155.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $409.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNP opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

