Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$28.27

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.27.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

ALA stock opened at C$25.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

