Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $22.88

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDRVF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EDRVF stock remained flat at $$26.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

