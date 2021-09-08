Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Target Price at $9.06

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

