Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,107.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,307 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $51,349,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,730. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.65, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

