Brokerages Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target at $28.38

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 84.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

