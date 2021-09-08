Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $47.82

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. Analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,991 shares of company stock worth $5,228,606 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 34.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

