Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $87.00

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of WPC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $34,120,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $30,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

