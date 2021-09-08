Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $8.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

