Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 194,643 shares.The stock last traded at $62.81 and had previously closed at $63.28.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

