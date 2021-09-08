BRP (TSE:DOO) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$154.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.40.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$123.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. BRP has a twelve month low of C$61.35 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

