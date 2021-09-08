BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTRS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 432,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,139. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock worth $43,584,792.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in BTRS by 5.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

