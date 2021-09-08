Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $57.77

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.77, but opened at $55.60. Bumble shares last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 56,368 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

