Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.36. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 834 shares.

BNR has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

