Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.17 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 3.53 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 192.57 ($2.52). 2,734,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,537. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £961.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.93.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

