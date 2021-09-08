Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,896. The firm has a market cap of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CAL. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

