Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.
Shares of CAL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,896. The firm has a market cap of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CAL. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.