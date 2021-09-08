Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce sales of $422.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $483.00 million and the lowest is $371.41 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $290.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,710. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.