Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cameco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after buying an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 86.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after buying an additional 1,452,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $23,053,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.