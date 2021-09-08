Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAPS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

