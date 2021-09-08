Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 899,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 497,751 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 225,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,143. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

