Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.32. Canada Silver Cobalt Works shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 203,992 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

