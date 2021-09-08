Canal Insurance CO Raises Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1,233.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,007 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,162. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

