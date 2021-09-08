Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
NASDAQ CGC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
