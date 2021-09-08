Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

