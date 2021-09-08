Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

