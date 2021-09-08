Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

