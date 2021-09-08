Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

