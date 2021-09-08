Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,434. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.