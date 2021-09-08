Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DOV stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.30. 10,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

