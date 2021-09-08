Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 549,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

