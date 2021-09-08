Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

SYY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. 52,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

