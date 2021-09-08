Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

CARA opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $227,598. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

