Carbon (CRBN) Trading Up 3% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $88,230.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00198836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.10 or 0.07208298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,307.63 or 0.99787577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00744619 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.