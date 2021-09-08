CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $35.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the highest is $36.38 million. CareCloud posted sales of $31.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTBC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $401,496.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,990,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,040 shares of company stock worth $1,413,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in CareCloud by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,817. The company has a market cap of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

