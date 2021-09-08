Cartesi Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.78 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $274.78 million and $35.85 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001442 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00193713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.84 or 0.07218987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.62 or 0.99975453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00736214 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

