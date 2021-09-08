carVertical (CV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $233,689.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $233,689.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00170721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00717818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043020 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

